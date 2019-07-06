Home States Kerala

‘Core issues ignored in the Union Budget’

Scientists in the sector said Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana would improve quality of fish and enhance the income of traditional fishermen.

By Manoj Viswanathan
KOCHI: Union Budget has evoked mixed feelings from state’s fishermen. While fishermen union leaders welcomed the proposal to launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’, which aims at addressing critical infrastructure gaps in the fisheries sector, they said the budget ignored core issues that required immediate attention.

“Our request to reduce GST on fishing implements and import tax on boat engines was ignored. So was our demand to subsidise kerosene and diesel,” said general secretary of National Fishworkers Forum T Peter. The government should initiate concrete steps to support traditional fishermen and stop encouraging ‘corporatisation’ of the sector, which contributes Rs 46,000 crore foreign exchange revenue to the country, said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George. Scientists in the sector said Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana would improve quality of fish and enhance the income of traditional fishermen.

