Days after NRI businessman's suicide, Kerala grants clearance to his convention centre

KANNUR: Eighteen days after the suicide of NRI Businessman Sajan Parayil, the proposed Partha convention centre has been given the licence by the by Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government Department) on Saturday. The order says that the municipal secretary should inspect the convention centre and ensure that the violations regarding the construction are rectified.

Earlier, chief town planner had given the report that the violations in the convention centre are silly and easily rectifiable. The report also had clarified that the license should be given as early as possible after the violations are rectified.

Earlier, Sajan's applications to get the license for his convention centre, a Rs 15 crore project, was repeatedly sent back by Anthoor municipality citing silly reasons. As a result of frustration, he committed suicide on June 18.