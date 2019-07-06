Home States Kerala

Duty hike: Smugglers to strike gold

T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, raised concern over spike in customs duty.

Published: 06th July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Union Budget hiking customs duty on import of gold, the state is likely to witness a surge in smuggling of the yellow metal. Kerala witnessed the highest number of gold seizures in the country in the last financial year.

TS Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, raised concern over spike in customs duty. “The increase in import duty of gold from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent may affect short-term sentiments on gold buying. It might lead to an increase in illegal supply of gold in the market,” he said.

According to the Customs Department, over 100 kg of smuggled gold was seized from airports in the first quarter (April-June 2019) of this fiscal alone. Over 85.7 kg of gold was recovered from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur airports between April 1 and June 30. From Kozhikode airport alone, 56.6 kg of gold was recovered in 110 smuggling incidents. In the last fiscal, 417 kg of gold was seized from four airports across the state and 1,102 cases were registered, which is the highest in the country.

However, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar is confident that his units in the state are capable of thwarting all smuggling attempts. “We welcome the Union Budget. We are ready to tackle any challenges regarding attempts to smuggle gold through airports in Kerala. We are strengthening our land-based formations across the state,” he said.

On the other hand, a retired officer of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said that it would be a major challenge for DRI and Customs to thwart smuggling attempts in the new scenario. Kerala has the highest gold consumption in the country. Its per capita expenditure is close to `200. “At airports, the Central agencies are already short of staff. Kerala has a vast coastline which is vulnerable to smuggling. Only a limited number of contraband seizures were reported through sea route. Already the arrival of legitimate gold is well below the market demand,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smugglers gold
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp