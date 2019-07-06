Home States Kerala

Global tourist spot tag for Kumarakom

By K P Vishnuprasad
KOCHI: Kumarakom, one of the iconic tourist spots in Kerala, is all set to become one of the most sought after tourist destinations in India. In the Budget, the Finance Minister announced a plan to transform 17 iconic sites in the country into world-class destinations. According to a source in the Tourism Ministry, Kumarakom has been selected for the mega project.

Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam told Express the master plan to transform Kumarakom has already been submitted to the Centre. “An expert team was appointed to prepare the makeover plan when I was in charge of the Tourism Ministry. The team recently visited the tourist hub and submitted the project to the Centre,” he said.

He also said the plan is to explore the tourism potential of Vembanad Lake. “Houseboats and water transport will be encouraged. Public parks and beautification projects will be implemented as part of the plan in Cherthala. Roads in the district will also be developed,” he said.

Kumarakom Kerala Tourism
