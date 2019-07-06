Home States Kerala

Hashish smuggling racket busted; four held

Customs Air Intelligence (CIU) officers on Friday busted a racket that smuggled hashish from Kerala to Gulf countries.

Published: 06th July 2019 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs Air Intelligence (CIU) officers on Friday busted a racket that smuggled hashish from Kerala to Gulf countries. Four persons were arrested by the Customs after the department launched a probe into the seizure of 1.6 kg of hashish from a Kondotty native on January 26 at Cochin International Airport.
Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said a dark brown paste was recovered from the trolley bag of one Mubashir. In a laboratory examination, it was confirmed the paste was hashish.

“Mubashir admitted that the trolley bag was arranged by one Rafeeq of Manjeri who offered him a job in a shop in Qatar. He said he was recruited by Shafeeq alias Shan from Manjeri. The bag was handed over to Mubashir by Harris, a friend of Rafeeq, who accompanied him to the airport. Mubashir also said the bag, along with the air ticket and visa, were handed over to Harris by Jamsheer Ali from Malappuram. Immediately after Mubashir’s arrest, all the four persons absconded,” he said.

