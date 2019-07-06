Home States Kerala

Idukki SP transferred

Nedumkandam SI K M Sabu, who was arrested recently, had given a statement before the Crime Branch that Venugopal knew about Rajkumar’s illegal custody.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Idukki SP K B Venugopal, who is facing allegations for his role in the custodial torture of 49-year-old Rajkumar at Nedumkandam, has been shunted out to a less significant post.Venugopal has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad as SP. Malappuram SP T Narayanan will replace him. U Abdul Kareem has been appointed the new Malappuram SP.

Meanwhile, Venugopal said he was kept in the dark by officers of Nedumkandam station about Rajkumar’s illegal custody.The transfer of the beleaguered officer was expected as the custodial murder created ripples in the state with the CPI also joining the bandwagon, calling for action against Venugopal.

With Venugopal being given a new posting, chances of departmental action against him have gone slim, said sources. However, a final call on this will be taken once the Crime Branch comes up with their final report.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team has submitted a factual report to State Police Chief Loknath Behera. However, its content is confidential.A Crime Branch officer said they will go ahead with the probe and submit a detailed report soon.

New charge: SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad
