Judicial probe ordered into custodial death

Headed by ex-HC judge, panel to probe reasons that led to K Rajkumar’s death and ways to avoid such incidents

Published: 06th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under pressure from various corners, the state government has ordered a judicial probe into the Nedumkandam custodial death. A commission headed by Justice K Narayana Kurup, former Kerala High Court judge, will investigate the reasons that led to the alleged custodial torture and death of K Rajkumar at Nedumkandam. The commission has been asked to submit its report within six months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while briefing the media on the cabinet decisions here on Friday.

The Opposition UDF had demanded a judicial investigation into the incident in the assembly.The Opposition pointed out that the investigation by police into allegations against fellow police officials would not help in bringing out the truth. The ongoing police investigation will, however, continue. The judicial probe is aimed at bringing out the actual reasons that led to the incident and suggest recommendations to avoid such incidents in future, said Pinarayi.

“The incident at the Nedumkandam police station is unjustifiable. Strict action will be taken against the criminals in the police force,” Pinarayi Vijayan said. Asked about the complaints against the Idukki SP, Pinarayi said the government is examining various complaints received against the SP who is alleged to be involved in the custodial death. Action would be taken based on the findings of the police investigation, he said, and added that the government would not protect anyone involved.

On demands by Rajkumar’s family for a CBI probe, Pinarayi said when the family members met him, they expressed satisfaction at the ongoing police investigation. “As of now, there is no need for a CBI investigation. The family was  informed that an effective probe would be carried out,” Pinarayi said.
When there are lapses on the part of the police, fingers will naturally be pointed at the state Home Department. Only if the department doesn’t take action on such lapses, it can be blamed, the chief minister said.

Rajkumar, 49, hailing from Kolahalamedu in Idukki, was taken into police custody on June 12 in a finance fraud case and produced before the court only on June 16. He was lodged at the Nedumkandam sub-jail as a remand prisoner but died at the Peermade Taluk Hospital on June 21.

With the cabinet giving its nod for a judicial probe, the notification for the same will now be issued. The scope of inquiry can be identified only after the notification and terms of reference are finalised, said Justice Narayana Kurup.

Pinarayi justifies A V George’s reinstatement
The Chief Minister justified the government’s decision to reinstate senior IPS officer A V George, who was suspended in the alleged police torture death of Sreejith at Varapuzha. Responding to media’s queries regarding the case,  Pinarayi said the government would not initiate vengeful action against anyone. The government would not crucify anyone only because such demands were madeby some people, he said.

