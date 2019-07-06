Home States Kerala

‘Nepotism allegation against KT Jaleel was political’

The Additional Chief Secretary, Vigilance Department, after examining the complaint had informed the Director of Vigilance that there was no need for an inquiry.

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday told the High Court that the nepotism complaint against Minister KT Jaleel in connection with appointing his relative KT Adeeb as general manager of Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation was political in nature and did not attract provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“It was decided not to initiate any action on the complaint,” the VACB submitted in response to a petition filed by P K Firoz, general secretary of State Muslim Youth League, seeking a Vigilance probe against the Minister under Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to VACB, as the allegation was against a public servant, no inquiry or investigation could be undertaken without previous approval under section 17A of the act.

KT Jaleel Nepotism
