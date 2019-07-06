Who grabbed the land meant for a noble cause?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over two-thirds of the 29,000 acres of land, which was donated by hundreds of people to Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan Movement for the welfare of homeless people, has ended up in wrong hands, reveals an investigation by ‘Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika’, the sister publication of ‘The New Indian Express.’

Though it is not clear who facilitated the transfer of the land, around 20,000 acres of land donated to the Bhoodan Movement is now in the possession of many owners. Though Gandhian organisations and social activists tried to unravel the land grab, their efforts reached a dead end. Neither did successive governments care to probe the illegality, says the report published in the weekly’s latest issue to hit the stands on Saturday.

The report says only 10,000 acres of land was allocated to the beneficiaries. The remaining land is spread across the state and tracing the way it changed hands has become virtually impossible.There are allegations that even Gandhians of national stature were trying to usurp the land. Some social activists who tried to unravel the murky trail were also dissuaded.

The first batch of people to have donated land for the noble cause was freedom fighter K Kelappan and his sister. They jointly donated up to 35 acres of land in Kozhikode.The investigation by Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika found that the land is presently under the ownership of a prominent community organisation in Malabar.

The report also pointed out that a large portion of land donated at Thavanur in Malappuram is now controlled by another prominent community in south Kerala.

It was also found that the political leadership was responsible for the destruction of another prime property at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode which was also donated for the noble cause. The investigation also found that the Seva Mandiram Post-Basic High School at Ramanattukara which embodies the Gandhian tradition is now owned by a trust chaired by Ekta Parishad leader P V Rajagopal. The institution was set up thanks to the efforts of K Radhakrishna Menon and his wife Nirmala Manjrekar.