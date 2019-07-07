Home States Kerala

A recurring tale of custodial torture since Rajan case

Raj Kumar custodial death case too, the crime was known, the witnesses were known and no situation warranted the police to resort to brutality on the accused.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the custodial death of P Rajan in 1976, a lot of people in Kerala have undergone police brutality and excesses. Though many governments have come one after the other in the past 43 years, nothing has stopped the police from resorting to the same-old third-degree methods.

Former state police chief Jacob Punnoose says that custodial deaths recur as police personnel are not exposing their colleagues who resort to third-degree methods on people in custody. “This is the biggest mistake committed by the police. They don’t expose colleagues who are corrupt and brutal. They remain mute spectators to the illegal activities and when things go out of control, they also find themselves embroiled in the wrongdoings of a few,” he says.

Punnoose says even after all these years, no periodic psychological assessment is done or counselling for policemen is given. “Policemen resort to brutality citing it as an excuse to extract details from the accused to prove the crime. This is absolutely a false claim. During my service in the department, I did an analysis of the custodial deaths and found that not in a single case, torture was necessary for investigation. It’s the inflated ego of a few policemen that results in the torture of the accused,” Punnoose says, and adds that in the

Raj Kumar custodial death case too, the crime was known, the witnesses were known and no situation warranted the police to resort to brutality on the accused. “A mobile phone analysis and cross-examination of a few persons would have been enough for the police to extract details of the crimes from the accused,” he says.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had told ‘Express’ that right from the training period, police personnel are briefed not to violate rules and engage in physical assault on those in custody. “We have brought in drastic changes in the syllabus for police training. Despite all awareness programmes, a few continue with their own style of functioning, bringing shame to the entire department,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial death
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp