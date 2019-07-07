Custodial deaths: Human rights trampled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the past 36 months since the Left Government headed by Communist strongman Pinarayi Vijayan took the reins, more than a dozen cases of custodial deaths and deaths resulted by police excesses were reported in the state, a not so rosy figure for the regime that the Chief Minister himself called as “a people’s government”.

A section of uniformed officers trample human rights without scant regards, and the establishment is callous to the shrieks and shrills of the victims.To compound to the woes, Pinarayi himself was a victim of police brutality during the grim days of Emergency period.