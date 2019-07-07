Finally order came, at a huge price

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Eventually the order came. But at a huge price. The order from the LSGD Additional Chief Secretary to issue licence to Sajan’s auditorium- Parthas Convention Centre at Nelliyottu, near Bakkalam, came as no surprise to the family of the NRI businessman as they had been expecting it any time in the wake of the widespread protest being raised across the state on the issue.

“We were expecting this order. There is nothing new in it. Still, the government’s stand gives us hope that my brother’s dream would be realised soon,” said Sajan’s brother Sreejith.

K Sajeevan, manager of Parthas Builders, said there is nothing new in the order. “The municipality will conduct yet another inspection on Monday to verify the rectifications made at the centre. The licence will be issued only after the inspection team submits its report,” he said.