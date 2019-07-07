Home States Kerala

First half: Mollywood takes the show away from machismo

Drifting away from star power, Malayalam cinema is slowly heading towards a transition stage going by the list of movies that hit the cinemas during the first half of 2019.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Drifting away from star power, Malayalam cinema is slowly heading towards a transition stage going by the list of movies that hit the cinemas during the first half of 2019. A total of 82 films were released between January and June this year of which nearly 15 films did a commendable business at the theatres.

Though superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty collectively have three movies in the list, among which the former’s ‘Lucifer’ became a blockbuster, the trend clearly indicated a transition stage for Malayalam cinema, feel critics. Some of the films which discussed politics not only attracted critical acclaim but also kept the cash registers ringing.

“If we analyse the movies released this year, we can see that the ‘post-superstardom phenomenon’ is getting reflected in Mollywood. The masculine mould of stereotyped heroes is slowly giving way to sensitive issues such as gender equality, Dalit politics, anti-body shaming and anti-misogyny. In a sense, it is a positive trend that modern filmmakers are giving due regard to such issues. However, any deliberate attempt to bring in political correctness will end up in artificiality. The democratic society requires freedom to mock and to get mocked. That balance should be there always,” said film critic C S Venkateswaran.

Box office performance

Of the total 82 releases, 15 films garnered profits or attained break-even, said trade analysts. “We have seen that at least 20 per cent of the movies released this year were able to do a commendable business. That generates a great deal of optimism among the film fraternity if we look at the box office of Malayalam films in the recent years,” said Kerala Film Producers Association president G Sureshkumar.

He said some films, though not included in the official chart, were able to attain break-even with the theatre collection and satellite rights. “For instance, movies like ‘Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha’ and ‘Mera Naam Shaji’ are not included in the hit chart, but did good pre-release businesses thereby making them profitable ventures,” he said.

Sureshkumar said the online digital platform has opened a new venue for the producers. “Malayalam movies have a good demand on the online platform. Most digital providers are now coming forward to procure the rights of new Malayalam releases,” he said.

For a movie like ‘Lucifer’,  the digital movie provider has paid nearly Rs 10 crore for procuring the rights. “Though all movies may not get the whopping amount as ‘Lucifer’, the producers won’t stand to lose as they would be paid a reasonable rate by the companies for online rights. The TV channels will also look into options, including procuring television as well as online rights so that they can screen the movie in multiple platforms,” he said.

