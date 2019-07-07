Home States Kerala

'Govt move to protect municipal chairperson'

The government has ordered Anthoor municipal secretary to issue occupancy certificate after violations at the convention centre are cleared.
 

Published: 07th July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

P K Shyamala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the government order sanctioning permission for the convention centre of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil who committed suicide is a move to protect municipal chairperson P K Shyamala.The government has ordered Anthoor municipal secretary to issue occupancy certificate after violations at the convention centre are cleared.
It is a strange order, Chennithala said.

Chennithala said that there was no need for the government to interfere when violations were cleared by the owners of the convention centre. He said that the order has given credence to the stance taken by Anthoor municipality which had raised unnecessary objections in giving licence to Sajan’s convention centre.

Chennithala said that the municipality had denied permission to the project citing flimsy reasons and added that government has issued an order that if these minor objections raised by the municipality are cleared, licence can be issued. This means that the government is supporting the municipal chairperson and has not given any consideration for the unfortunate entrepreneur. He said that the present move is aimed at protecting the municipal chairperson. The government should have issued an order overruling the irrelevant objections raised by the municipality, he said.

Final protest
On June 18, Sajan was found dead, hanging on the rafter of the terrace roofing of his house at Aryambath, 15 km from the convention centre.

official apathy
For the past many months, Sajan had been running around to get an Occupancy Certificate for the Partha Convention Centre from Anthoor municipality, headed by P K Shyamala, wife of senior CPM leader M V Govindan

