Govt recommends clearance for NRI businessman’s dream project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eighteen days after NRI businessman Sajan Parayil committed suicide following the CPM-ruled Anthoor municipality’s denial to grant operational clearance to his convention centre, the state government has overruled the civic body’s decision.

Sajan Parayil

Additional chief secretary (Local Self Government Department) on Saturday issued an order stating that clearance could be given to Partha Convention Centre, Sajan’s dream project.

The order directed the Anthoor municipal secretary to inspect the convention centre and ensure that violations regarding the construction are rectified. The order also directs the civic body to issue Occupancy Certificate to the property.

Earlier, the Chief Town Planner had given the report that violations in the convention centre were minor and easily rectifiable. The report had also recommended that licence should be given as early as possible after the violations are rectified.

On June 18, Sajan was found dead, hanging on the rafter of the terrace roofing of his house at Aryambath, 15 km from the convention centre. For the past many months, Sajan had been running around to get an occupancy certificate for the convention centre from Anthoor municipality, headed by PK Shyamala, wife of senior CPM leader M V Govindan.

Sajan had built the convention centre by pumping in Rs 15 crore he made after working in Nigeria.

Nod, at last

