Kerala BJP membership campaign begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the BJP was heading for major growth in Kerala. He exhorted party workers to intensify the membership campaign across the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the drive here on Saturday.

AP Abdullakutty, who was formally admitted to the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party national president Amit Shah, also took party membership during the event.

Padmasree Lakshmi Kutty Amma, actor MR Gopakumar, movie director K Thulasidas and several other persons were inducted into the party during the event. The BJP is aiming to enrol 30 lakh members during the drive.