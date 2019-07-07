Home States Kerala

Revised MBBS fees a bitter pill to managements

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is slated to publish allotment list on Monday.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fee Regulatory Committee for Medical Education in the state has come out with the fee structure for MBBS course in 19 self-financing medical colleges (SFMC) in the state for the 2019-20 academic year.

The new fees, in 85 per cent of the general category seats, ranges from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh per annum. On an average, the fees in each college has increased by Rs 50,000. The annual tuition fees for 15 per cent NRI seats remains unchanged at Rs 20 lakh.

Last year, the fee in SFMCs  was in the range of Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh. The SFMC managements had demanded that the fee be hiked to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

On the revised fee structure, Kerala Private Medical College Managements Association president Dr K M Navas said: “It was grossly inadequate to meet the requirements of member colleges. We will take legal recourse.” The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is slated to publish allotment list on Monday.

