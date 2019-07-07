Home States Kerala

Kerala mops up Rs 50 crore through Pravasi Chitty

Isaac said 240 chitties were started and nearly 1,000 persons have received the prize money.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has so far mobilised Rs 50 crore through the Pravasi Chitty, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in a statement issued here on Saturday. The Chitty was launched last November.

Isaac said 240 chitties were started and nearly 1,000 persons have received the prize money. The minister denied claims that the Chitty was a failed experiment. He said the turnover would be Rs 310 crore once the ongoing chit schemes conclude.

“The turnover from chit schemes would increase every month. The tenure of the schemes started at the launch of the Pravasi Chitty ends only in 2020 and the total turnover would be collected by then,” the minister said.

For every scheme under the Pravasi Chitty, the first instalment is invested as KIIFB bond. If winners deposit the prize money as fixed deposit, it would also be converted as KIIFB bond. The instalments received between two auctions are also deposited as short-term KIIFB bonds. So far, Rs 25 crore has been deposited in the KIIFB as bonds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pravasi Chitty
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp