Suspended bishops may come back to solve crisis

A move is allegedly under way to amicably resolve the ongoing crisis in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese by bringing back the two suspended auxiliary bishops.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A move is allegedly underway to amicably resolve the ongoing crisis in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese by bringing back the two suspended auxiliary bishops. According to sources, the matter was conveyed by Vicar General Fr Jose Puthiyadath to 14 priests during the Forane Vicar Meeting convened by Cardinal George Alencherry here on Saturday.

Following the Vatican’s directive, Auxiliary Bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil were suspended. Presently, Adayanthrath is residing at Aiswarya Gram in Kanjoor near Aluva while Puthenveetil is at Nivedita Centre in Chunangamvely, Aluva.

However, whether they return to the Bishop’s House without any position or power is yet to be known. “The Synod or the Vatican has not given any proper explanation for their suspension. If any disciplinary action is taken, it should be informed beforehand. As per Canon law, there are provisions to take such steps. Here, the Cardinal has not followed any of those provisions,” said a senior priest.

He also said Church officials are trying to calm the laity and priests without aggravating the situation further. “Recalling the suspended bishops without allocating any proper charges to them cannot be accepted. This is a clear move to suppress the voices against the Cardinal,” said Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) general secretary Riju Kanjookaran.  

Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission chairman Bishop Joseph Pamplany refuted any such move from the Church to recall the suspended bishops. “The suspension was decided by the Vatican. The Synod cannot interfere in that. They will be given posts in the Synod to be held in August,” said Pamplany.

