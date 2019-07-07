Home States Kerala

Warring faction to send resolution against Cardinal to Vatican next week

A resolution against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry signed by the faithful from various parishes of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will be sent to Vatican next week, it is learnt.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A resolution against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry signed by the faithful from various parishes of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will be sent to Vatican next week, it is learnt. The resolution was passed by over 60 of the 300-odd parishes in the archdiocese and it will be presented in the parish councils of the remaining churches on Sunday, a Church source said.

“What action was taken against the Cardinal by the Vatican based on the reports submitted to the Holy See must be disclosed to the laity. The explanation for suspending the auxiliary bishops without any proper reason must also be made clear. The synod must take necessary steps to appoint a new administrative archbishop for the smooth functioning of the archdiocese,” according to the resolution, a copy of which is with the ‘Express’.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, who was selected as the spokesperson of the priests, said that the parishes are independently passing resolutions so that the Holy Father (Pope) can be informed about the true feelings of the laity in the recent developments of the archdiocese.

Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) general secretary Riju Kanjookaran said that a meeting of laity delegates from the churches belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will be convened on Sunday.

‘Canon law provides for administrative archbishop post’

Explaining the reason for its demand for appointing a new administrative archbishop, Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany said Canon law has a clear provision for such a post. There is no way the synod can brush it aside, he said. “The demand raised by the priests to bring in a new administrative archbishop can be considered as the Major Archbishop is busy with other matters concerning the Church. In such a case, the synod will seek approval from the Vatican for the creation of the post. After getting approval for the post, it is the synod that should suggest the name of the administrator. It is the Vatican that will take a final decision regarding the appointment of the administrator,” Bishop Pamplany said.

TAGS
Mar George Alencherry Vatican
