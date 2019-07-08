1,000 from 300 parishes pass resolution against Cardinal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PILING more pressure on Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry, a meeting of 1,000-odd delegates from 300 parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on Sunday passed a resolution supporting the priests who stood up against him in the alleged land scam.

Members from official organisations of the church councils including pastoral council and Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) attended the meeting.

“The faithful have been expressing their protest against irresponsible, unethical and illegal deals done using the archdiocese assets. All inquiry reports on them should be made public immediately,” read the resolution. It also expressed the laity’s protest against the unjust suspension of the auxiliary bishops who have worked for the archdiocese for years.

“The laity will oppose the organised efforts to target the priests who strived to bring out the lies, lack of ethics and loss of money in the land scam,” the resolution said.

Sooraj Johns Poulose, KCYM archdiocese president, said at least 80 members of the youth organisation took part in the meeting.

“The KCYM is actively behind the priests. We need the truth to come out. Also the Synod must explain the reason for suspending the auxiliary bishops,” said Sooraj.

The resolution, which condemned the move to split the archdiocese, also demanded appointment of an administrative archbishop. “For the transparent and honest administration of the archdiocese, we demand an administrative archbishop to be appointed from the priest community of the archdiocese, who is acceptable to everyone and having independent powers,” it said.

“We need to know the truth, let the report of the apostolic administrator be made public. If needed, we’re ready to take to the streets with our protest raising our demands,” said Sooraj. Pastoral Council Secretary P P Gerard presided over the meeting.