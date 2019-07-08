Home States Kerala

Binoy Kodiyeri appears before police in Mumbai, agrees to undergo DNA test

Binoy is accused of rape and cheating charges in the police complaint filed by a woman.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:02 PM

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy Kodiyeri (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri has expressed willingness to undergo a DNA test in the police case against him.

On Monday, Binoy told the officers of the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai that he was ready to give blood samples. 

The Mumbai court which granted anticipatory bail for Binoy had directed him to undergo the test if asked by the police. The court had also asked him to appear before the Oshiwara Police every Monday.

Binoy is accused of rape and cheating charges in the police complaint filed by a woman. The complainant is a 33-year-old former bar dancer who alleged that Binoy sexually abused her after promising to marry her. She also told the court that she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship.  

Binoy was interrogated by the police on Monday.

