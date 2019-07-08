Home States Kerala

Coir Board aims threefold increase in export by 2025

Steps will be taken to develop an integrated value chain to promote coir products.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:15 AM

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Coir Board has prepared a vision document aiming to achieve a threefold increase in coir production and export by 2025. The objective of the vision document is to increase the export revenue from ` 2,728 crore to `7,500 crore and create 1.45 lakh employment opportunities within the next six years, Coir Board chairman Ram Mohan Mishra, who is also the Development Commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) told Express.

“The vision document has been prepared with the aim to uplift the coir industry by promoting export, improving domestic sales and developing new technology through research. To achieve the target, we have identified seven thrust areas, which include technology upgradation, domestic market development, employment generation and skill development,” he said.

Though the country set an all-time record in coir exports in 2018-19 by achieving a revenue of ` 2,728.05 crore, there was a 5.2 per cent decline in the quantity compared to the previous year. The country exported 9,64,046 tonnes of coir products to 110 countries recording a ` 196 crore increase in revenue over the previous year’s export revenue of `2,532.28 crore.

“The plan is to establish more husk collection centres, introduce incentive schemes for export of coir products, formulate a coir procurement policy and ensure minimum wages to coir workers by including coir under MGNREGA. The vision document envisages subsidy scheme for coir wood industry, introduction of welfare scheme for coir workers and credit plan for setting up coir units. We will set an annual target of `3,500 crore increase in export revenue,” said Mishra.

As part of measures, Coir Board will also convince the National Highway Authority (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to use coir geotextiles for road development. Steps will be taken to develop an integrated value chain to promote coir products. To overcome the acute shortage of coconut pluckers in Kerala, steps will be taken to form a working group of six climbers in each area, said Mishra.
The board has received a request from the Rail Wheel Factory at Bengaluru to provide an eco-friendly coir-based end cover and body cover packing material similar to the existing High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) packaging. Presently, the board is considering a project to develop the material. It has also has proposed the formation of 81 coir clusters under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries during the next five years at an estimated budget of `375 crore, he said.

