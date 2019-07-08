Kerala's LGBTQ community continues to grapple with homophobia

Ambika Raja By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It has been nearly a year since the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality by striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and nearly four years since the state government adopted the Transgender Policy to end discrimination towards the community, however, it seems that the LGBTQ community still does not feel safe in the state.

According to ‘Queerythm’, a Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation working for LGBTQ individuals, several members of the community have approached them over the past couple of months seeking help for various issues including suicidal tendencies and depression. The organisation had started a 24x7 helpline, the first of its kind in the state for LGBTQ in November 2017. “Initially we used to receive only one to two calls per day. But now we get a minimum three to five calls every day. On certain days the number of help seekers goes up to 10. This could also mean that the number of people coming forward to open about their issues has increased,” said Queerythm founder Prajith P K.The round-the-clock helpline handled by a team of four members, provides services in four languages: English, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

“We receive calls not just from people in Kerala, but from individuals in other states and abroad,” he said.

The major issues still faced by the community include family pressure, lack of legal help, cyber-bullying and fear of coming out to their parents or friends. “In addition, a section of people also face discrimination at workplace and educational institutions, where they are mocked by their colleagues or seniors,” said Prajith. He added, in many situations, parents fail to accept the identity of their child and instead take him or her to quacks or for some sort of therapy.

Nikitha (name changed), an engineering student said, “The LGBTQ community feels that there is homophobia in many college campuses, especially among faculty members and staff. This is primarily because of ignorance and lack of awareness.”

Talking about the steps that can be adopted to bring down homophobia across the state, clinical psychologist Sandeesh P T said: “Acceptance should first start from family. If parents and siblings support the individual, he or she has less chances of falling into depression or having suicidal tendencies. It will also help them open up to more people regarding their identity. In addition, more awareness should be raised among people.”

