Home States Kerala

Kerala's LGBTQ community continues to grapple with homophobia

The organisation had started a 24x7 helpline, the first of its kind in the state for LGBTQ in November 2017.

Published: 08th July 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ambika Raja
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It has been nearly a year since the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality by striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and nearly four years since the state government adopted the Transgender Policy to end discrimination towards the community, however, it seems that the LGBTQ community still does not feel safe in the state. 

According to  ‘Queerythm’, a Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation working for LGBTQ individuals, several members of the community have approached them over the past couple of months seeking help for various issues including suicidal tendencies and depression. The organisation had started a 24x7 helpline, the first of its kind in the state for LGBTQ in November 2017. “Initially we used to receive only one to two calls per day. But now we get a minimum three to five calls every day. On certain days the number of help seekers goes up to 10. This could also mean that the number of people coming forward to open about their issues has increased,” said Queerythm founder Prajith P K.The round-the-clock helpline handled by a team of four members, provides services in four languages: English, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. 

“We receive calls not just from people in Kerala, but from individuals in other states and abroad,” he said. 
The major issues still faced by the community include family pressure, lack of legal help, cyber-bullying and fear of coming out to their parents or friends. “In addition, a section of people also face discrimination at workplace and educational institutions, where they are mocked by their colleagues or seniors,” said Prajith. He added, in many situations, parents fail to accept the identity of their child and instead take him or her to quacks or for some sort of therapy.

Nikitha (name changed), an engineering student said, “The LGBTQ community feels that there is homophobia in many college campuses, especially among faculty members and staff. This is primarily because of ignorance and lack of awareness.” 

Talking about the steps that can be adopted to bring down homophobia across the state, clinical psychologist Sandeesh P T said: “Acceptance should first start from family. If parents and siblings support the individual, he or she has less chances of falling into depression or having suicidal tendencies. It will also help them open up to more people regarding their identity. In addition, more awareness should be raised among people.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LGBTQ homophobia Sexual Minorities homosexuality Transgender Policy Kerala Transgenders
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp