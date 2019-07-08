Home States Kerala

New curriculum for MBBS ready, launch subject to Medical Council of India nod

The curriculum is expected to bring a paradigm shift in medical education with the focus shifting to skill-based learning instead of the subject-wise learning being followed now. 

Image of medical students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Suresh, EPS)

KOCHI: The state Health Department is awaiting the Medical Council of India (MCI) approval to launch its new curriculum for MBBS from the 2019-20 academic year. The curriculum is expected to bring a paradigm shift in medical education with the focus shifting to skill-based learning instead of the subject-wise learning being followed now. 

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) officials said that the new curriculum will make medical education more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender-sensitive and outcome -oriented. “There is a also longitudinal programme based on attitude, ethics and communication (AETCOM) competencies,” a Health Department officer said. 

The curriculum also offers a foundation course to help students from diverse educational streams and backgrounds to adapt to the curriculum, the officer informed. The highlight of the programme will be the introduction of clinical-based education from the first year itself. “The new curriculum also provides dedicated time for self-directed learning and co-curricular activities,” the officer added. 

KUHS vice-chancellor Dr M K C Nair said that though the affiliated colleges and faculty members were ready to shift to the new curriculum, it can be rolled out only after the MCI nod. “We are yet to receive an order from the MCI. But the preparations to shift to the new curriculum are almost over. The MCI had earlier contacted respective states and organized a massive level training programme,” Nair said. 

He said the rigid pattern being followed in medical education will also be changed as the new one prioritises skill, communication and counselling. Earlier, the KUHS had, as part of launching the new MBBS curriculum, conducted a brainstorming session for teachers from anatomy, physiology, biochemistry and community medicine departments of affiliated colleges in June. 

Stipend for PG doctors, house surgeons hiked

The Health Department has finally acceded to postgraduate doctors and house surgeons’ demand for revising the stipend. It was in 2015 that the stipend was last revised . As per the new order, medical/dental house surgeons will now get Rs 25,000 as  stipend. In the case of medical/dental PG Junior Residents, the revised stipend will be Rs 53,000 (for first year), Rs 54,000 (for  second year) and Rs 55,000 (for  third year). In the case of medical PG diploma Junior Residents, the new stipend will be Rs 53,000 (for  first year) and Rs 54,000 (for  second year). The stipend rate for medical super speciality PG first, second and third-year students will be Rs 63,000, Rs 65,000 and Rs 67,000, respectively. Senior Residents in medical/dental departments, who work after furnishing a bond in the non-academic section, will get Rs 70,000.  

