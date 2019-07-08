Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala hits out at government over self-financing medical colleges fee hike

He said the Rajendra Babu commission has given a 10 per cent hike in the fee from the previous year and the management are in court against the fee structure of last year.

Published: 08th July 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the managements and government are competing with each other to increase the fee at self-financing medical colleges. He said the LDF, which had come out against the previous UDF government hiking fee to the tune of Rs 47,000 rupees in a five-year period, has went for a hike in fee of Rs 50,000. 

He said the Rajendra Babu commission has given a 10 per cent hike in the fee from the previous year and the management are in court against the fee structure of last year.

“The government is giving an opportunity for the managements to move court for a fee hike as it has not constituted a proper committee as directed by the court but formed a temporary one and hiked the fee.” Ramesh said self-financing managements have already announced that they are moving Supreme Court.

“After NEET was implemented the state government had the golden opportunity to restructure the medical education system in the state. However, the government did not make the most out of it as it had a nexus with the self-financing college managements,” Ramesh alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Kerala  Opposition leader self-financing medical colleges Medical colleges Kerala Medical colleges LDF government
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp