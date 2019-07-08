Ramesh Chennithala hits out at government over self-financing medical colleges fee hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the managements and government are competing with each other to increase the fee at self-financing medical colleges. He said the LDF, which had come out against the previous UDF government hiking fee to the tune of Rs 47,000 rupees in a five-year period, has went for a hike in fee of Rs 50,000.

He said the Rajendra Babu commission has given a 10 per cent hike in the fee from the previous year and the management are in court against the fee structure of last year.

“The government is giving an opportunity for the managements to move court for a fee hike as it has not constituted a proper committee as directed by the court but formed a temporary one and hiked the fee.” Ramesh said self-financing managements have already announced that they are moving Supreme Court.

“After NEET was implemented the state government had the golden opportunity to restructure the medical education system in the state. However, the government did not make the most out of it as it had a nexus with the self-financing college managements,” Ramesh alleged.