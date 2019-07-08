Home States Kerala

Rescheduling of HSS timings yet to become reality

General Education Dept accused of turning blind eye towards Khader Commission’s proposals

Published: 08th July 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has brought in several reforms to restructure school education in the state, including the establishment of the Directorate of General Education by making High School and Higher Secondary School (HSS) sections a single unit. However, the long-standing demand of HSS students to reschedule the ‘uncomfortable’ class timings is yet to be addressed.

“The Khader Commission report has made some recommendations to change the class timings of HSS students. However, the General Education Department has turned a blind eye towards the proposals,” said a source. According to Jayachandran, an HSS teacher, the government should have revised the class timings of HSS students along with the unification of school education. “For the past several years, the students have been complaining about the class timings. They don’t have sufficient interval time,” he said. 
Students and teachers had complained about the increased class hours and reduced recess time after Saturdays were made working days in the last academic year. Students had also complained they were not even getting enough time to use the toilets.

Four years ago, an education panel had fixed the class hours in the HSS section in all government and aided schools in the state from 9 am to 4.45 pm. 
Prior to that, the classes functioned from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. The school hours were extended to make Saturdays a holiday. Subsequently, the number of class periods were increased from eight to 10.  
However, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education decided to make Saturdays working days and scheduled extra classes in the evening to compensate for the loss in working days due to the mid-August flood last year. Now, students get a 10-minute interval in the morning and a 35-minute lunch break. Earlier, HSS students used to have a one-hour lunch break.

According to HSS teachers’ unions, students were having a tough time after Saturdays were made working days. “In addition to the extra classes, students had to come to school on Saturdays. 
If Saturdays are made working days towards the end of the academic year, it will be an additional burden on the students,” a union member said on the issue.

