Search for German woman continues; leads from her past confound police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the mysterious disappearance of a German woman from Kerala has found that her e-mail ID was active till March 13 and the last mail was sent to her ex-husband. Thereafter, the mail ID as well as her mobile number was de-activated. A source privy to the investigation said the police have requested the service providers to provide them with the exact geographical location of the account holder when that mail was sent.

Meanwhile, the question of where the woman, 31-year-old Liza Wiese, has vanished into after landing at the international airport here still remains unsolved. The preliminary doubt baffling the investigators is her motive to visit the southern-most state. Though the probe is yet to pick up details of her current condition, they have unearthed some details of her past which could be a source of concern for the sleuths. She was in touch with extremist ideology during her stay with a commune in Sweden after converting to Islam. It was during that stay she had befriended and married a man, with whom she had two kids. Agencies said the extremist leanings of the woman have been confirmed during the probe, but there is no confirmation as to whether there was any sinister intention behind her visit.

“She has some extremist leanings. But what level of extremist thoughts she harboured, we don’t know. We have listed three probabilities regarding her visit. That she might have detached herself from extremist associations and wanted to reinvent her spirituality. Or she was up to something nefarious and is lying low or left the country. Or something bad might have happened to her here. We are probing all angles,” said a senior officer.