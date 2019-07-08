Home States Kerala

Search for German woman continues; leads from her past confound police

Thereafter, the mail ID as well as her mobile number was de-activated.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the mysterious disappearance of a German woman from Kerala has found that her e-mail ID was active till March 13 and the last mail was sent to her ex-husband. Thereafter, the mail ID as well as her mobile number was de-activated. A source privy to the investigation said the police have requested the service providers to provide them with the exact geographical location of the account holder when that mail was sent. 

Meanwhile, the question of where the woman, 31-year-old Liza Wiese, has vanished into after landing at the international airport here still remains unsolved. The preliminary doubt baffling the investigators is her motive to visit the southern-most state. Though the probe is yet to pick up details of her current condition, they have unearthed some details of her past which could be a source of concern for the sleuths. She was in touch with extremist ideology during her stay with a commune in Sweden after converting to Islam. It was during that stay she had befriended and married a man, with whom she had two kids. Agencies said the extremist leanings of the woman have been confirmed during the probe, but there is no confirmation as to whether there was any sinister intention behind her visit.

“She has some extremist leanings. But what level of extremist thoughts she harboured, we don’t know. We have listed three probabilities regarding her visit. That she might have detached herself from extremist associations and wanted to reinvent her spirituality. Or she was up to something nefarious and is lying low or left the country. Or something bad might have happened to her here. We are probing all angles,” said a senior officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp