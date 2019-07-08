Congress party's Kerala unit to be revamped before July 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has decided to revamp the party before July 31. At a meeting held on Sunday at Indira Bhawan, the committee decided to prune KPCC as well as the DCCs to ensure efficient functioning.

According to highly placed party sources, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy met some PAC members to elicit their personal opinion regarding the constitution of revamped KPCC. They are slated to meet the others soon.

The party is expecting by-elections to six assembly constituencies in September and it’s one of the major reasons for a revamp. Congress is slated to take up the one-man-one-post formula. In such a situation, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran will have to quit their party working president posts. Likewise, UDF convenor Benny Behanan, Thrissur DCC president T N Prathapan and Palakkad DCC president V K Sreekantan too will have to step down.