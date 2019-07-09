Court orders to attach properties of TO Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday ordered attachment of the properties owned by IAS officer TO Sooraj and his family members in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The court ordered attachment of properties following a petition filed by Ernakulam Special Cell of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

It was in 2014 that VACB Special Cell registered a case against Sooraj claiming that Sooraj had amassed unaccounted assets to the tune of `12 crore from 2004 to 2014. The Enforcement Directorate also conducted a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him. Immovable and movable assets registered in the name of Sooraj, wife Suma, sons Risvan and Rashin, daughter Risana and Thrikkakara native P M Nisthar are to be attached following the court order. These assets were frozen by VACB after it registered an FIR against Sooraj in 2014.