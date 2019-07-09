Home States Kerala

Despite strict laws, ragging rears its ugly head in Kerala

After a lull, ragging is raising its ugly head on the state’s campuses once again, despite the formation of anti-ragging committees and cells to clamp down on the unhealthy practice. 

Published: 09th July 2019

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: After a lull, ragging is raising its ugly head on the state’s campuses once again, despite the formation of anti-ragging committees and cells to clamp down on the unhealthy practice. According to statistics published on the UGC anti-ragging website www.amanmovement.org, the beginning of the 2019-20 academic year saw a spurt in cases registered against ragging. Till July, around 12 cases were registered with the anti-ragging cell.

What’s even more disturbing is the cases being reported from higher secondary schools. However, higher educational institutions, especially engineering and medical colleges, still stand at the top when it comes to ragging. According to Rajan Gurukkal, vice-chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, though anti-ragging committees have been formed in the institutions, many of the cases either go unreported or a compromise is arrived at between the victim and the culprit.

“Laws to curb ragging are very stringent. If a case is registered, it can spell big trouble not only for the perpetrator but also for the management of the institution. So, many cases get squashed right at the source,” he said. On the rise in the number of ragging cases over the past few years, he said, “as years pass, the pressure of performance and the culture from where the students are coming changes.” According to UGC statistics, the number of ragging cases registered in 2018 was 61, in 2017 it was 44, in 2016 - 35 and in 2015, 29 cases were registered.

According to Viswanath R, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara, data reveals that the number of cases being registered in private institutions is higher compared to government-run colleges. He was speaking at the launch of the anti-ragging awareness campaign at Cusat on Monday. “Various factors are responsible for such behaviour from the senior students. A need to show superiority and cover up academic failures are some of them. However, these students don’t realise that once a case is registered against them, they will have to say goodbye to their career prospects,” he said. It is the family that suffers the most, he added.

According to Dr Kauser Edappagath, District and Sessions Judge and chairman, District Legal Services Authority, the Supreme Court has passed strict orders to curb the menace. “A person against whom a case is registered under the Anti-Ragging Act will have to undergo imprisonment of two years or pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or both,” he said. “There is also a provision to hold the university or college authorities responsible for the incident. Strict action will be initiated against the authorities concerned,” he added.

Ragging cases registered in Kerala

2019    12 (till July)
2018    61
2017    44
2016    35
2015    29
2014    15

