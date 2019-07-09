Dignified burial being denied, say Jacobites

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday decried the present state of affairs in the Church wherein even the mortal remains of their faithful were being denied a dignified burial in their own cemeteries.“It is against the directives in the verdict that our faithful are being denied a dignified burial at their own church cemeteries,” Bishop of Kochi diocese Joseph Mar Gregorios said at a news conference here on Monday.

The Jacobites stated that the Orthodox faction was misleading the faithful and public with regard to the July 2 Supreme Court order on the church dispute. “The Supreme Court had observed that “the churches and cemeteries cannot be confiscated by anybody. They have to remain with members of the parish as per customary rights and no one can be deprived of these rights. Every member of the parish has a right to his/her church, and the right to be interred honourably in the cemetery,” said Jacobite Church official spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose while reading the SC verdict of 2017.

“The High Court verdict on March 13 clearly stated in case of the demise of a member of a parish, his/her funeral rites are to be undertaken in the church, followed by burial in the cemetery. The Orthodox faction is violating the court verdict by denying us our rights. The Orthodox faction has moved the SC against the HC verdict. The verdict of the High Court has not been nullified by the SC so far, even though this was the Orthodox faction’s nefarious intent,” said Mar Theophilose.

“The SC verdict of 2017 states that churches and its cemeteries cannot be denied to the faithful. It also says that if required, both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions must hold discussions and resolve the matter. To maintain peace within the Church, necessary changes in the 1934 constitution, after talks between both the factions can be undertaken,” said Mar Gregorios.

It is based on this verdict that the state government is making efforts for peace talks, with which the Orthodox faction is not cooperating, he added. Jacobite Church Synod secretary Thomas Mar Thimothios, Bishop of Angamaly diocese Abraham Mar Severios, priest trustee Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Corepiscopa and laity trustee C K Shaji Chundayil also took part in the press conference.