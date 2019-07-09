Home States Kerala

Dignified burial being denied, say Jacobites

The Jacobites stated that the Orthodox faction was misleading the faithful and public with regard to the July 2 Supreme Court order on the church dispute.

Published: 09th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Joseph Mar Gregorios of Jacobite Syrian Church addressing the media during a press conference held in Kochi on Monday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday decried the present state of affairs in the Church wherein even the mortal remains of their faithful were being denied a dignified burial in their own cemeteries.“It is against the directives in the verdict that our faithful are being denied a dignified burial at their own church cemeteries,” Bishop of Kochi diocese Joseph Mar Gregorios said at a news conference here on Monday. 

The Jacobites stated that the Orthodox faction was misleading the faithful and public with regard to the July 2 Supreme Court order on the church dispute. “The Supreme Court had observed that “the churches and cemeteries cannot be confiscated by anybody. They have to remain with members of the parish as per customary rights and no one can be deprived of these rights. Every member of the parish has a right to his/her church, and the right to be interred honourably in the cemetery,” said Jacobite Church official spokesperson  Kuriakose Mar Theophilose while reading the SC verdict of 2017. 

“The High Court verdict on March 13 clearly stated in case of the demise of a member of a parish, his/her funeral rites are to be undertaken in the church, followed by burial in the cemetery. The Orthodox faction is violating the court verdict by denying us our rights. The Orthodox faction has moved the SC against the HC verdict. The verdict of the High Court has not been nullified by the SC so far, even though this was the Orthodox faction’s nefarious intent,” said Mar Theophilose. 

“The SC verdict of 2017 states that churches and its cemeteries cannot be denied to the faithful. It also says that if required, both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions must hold discussions and resolve the matter. To maintain peace within the Church, necessary changes in the 1934 constitution, after talks between both the factions can be undertaken,” said Mar Gregorios.

It is based on this verdict that the state government is making efforts for peace talks, with which the Orthodox faction is not cooperating, he added. Jacobite Church Synod secretary Thomas Mar Thimothios, Bishop of Angamaly diocese Abraham Mar Severios, priest trustee Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Corepiscopa and laity trustee C K Shaji Chundayil also took part in the press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacobites Jacobite Syrian Church
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp