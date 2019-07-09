Efforts to placate suspended Bishops fail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An attempt by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry to broker peace within the Syro-Malabar Church fell flat with the suspended bishops not acknowledging the Cardinal’s reasoning that he could not overrule the Vatican’s directive.

According to sources, in a meeting with the suspended auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese at the Bishop’s House in Ernakulam on Sunday night, the Cardinal explained that further decision on their posts would be made only in the Synod to be held in August.

Auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Bishop Mar Jose Puthenveetil were suspended following the reinstatement of Cardinal Mar Alencherry as the Major Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese last month. The Cardinal had telephoned the auxiliary bishops for meeting at the Bishop’s House.

After the meeting, the two bishops left for their present residences early in the morning, it is learnt. Sources revealed that the suspended auxiliary bishops would not be heading back to the Bishop’s House, without being given any charge or being appointed to administrative posts.