Kerala HC seeks govt view on lifting curbs on traffic from Nilakkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the government whether it was possible to remove the restrictions imposed on the entry of vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa during monthly and special pooja days at Sabarimala. The court sought the government’s view while considering a report submitted by the Advocate Commissioner seeking a directive to the government to consider the removal of restrictions.

The government submitted that the suggestion was agreeable. However, the vehicles would have to return to Nilakkal after dropping the passengers at Pamba as there was no parking space at Pampa.

The court also directed the government to inform the court whether there was any legal impediment in considering the matter when the Sabarimala matter has been pending before the Supreme Court.

The court adjourned the hearing to July 15 for further hearing.