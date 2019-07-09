Kilimanoor SI suspended for beating up retired teacher

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kilimanoor sub-inspector B K Arun has been suspended pending inquiry for thrashing a retired school teacher. The suspension followed the report submitted by Attingal DySP K A Vidyadharan, who found fault in the SI’s act.

The report had mentioned that the retired school teacher Vijayakumar, who is also Attingal constituency president of Congress (S), was beaten using a baton in public. Vijayakumar was attacked when he was about to get into an autorickshaw to go home.

Though Vijayakumar did not register a complaint initially, he later chose to do so after several reports emerged across the state regarding police atrocities. The 65-year-old then approached Rural SP P K Madhu and that ultimately paved way for the officer’s suspension.