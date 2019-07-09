Kin allege disrespect to body of reserve force jawan

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Relatives of a General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) employee alleged disrespect to the latter’s body after he died in Arunachal Pradesh. Anilkumar, 42, Kanissery Thekkethil house, Chingoli, died in Arunachal Pradesh on July 6.

His body was brought here allegedly in a decomposed state and kept in a plastic cover. Relatives lodged a complaint with the District Collector regarding the disrespect shown to the mortal remains of Anilkumar.

In the complaint, they said his body was taken to Haripad Government Hospital for removing clothes around 2 pm on Monday. When the coffin was opened, the body was found in a plastic cover with foul smell emanating from it, the complaint stated.

“Hence, the body was taken home in a mobile mortuary and we could not even see the face of Anilkumar properly,” said the complaint lodged by Vinod Kumar, brother of the deceased. Besides brother Vinod Kumar, Anilkumar is survived by mother Rajamma, wife Kala and children Adhityan and Akhila.