Home States Kerala

Power bang: Domestic users must pay 11.4% more

The state on Monday hiked its power tariff substantially, with domestic consumers made to pay an increase of 11.4 per cent from the existing rate.

Published: 09th July 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Monday hiked its power tariff substantially, with domestic consumers made to pay an increase of 11.4 per cent from the existing rate. State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) Chairman Preman Dinaraj told mediapersons that there would not be any hike for consumers who use 40 units or less per month.

The new tariff, which came into effect on Monday, will be for a three-year period. Tariff in the commercial sector is hiked by 3.3 per cent. Low-tension consumers in industrial sector will face a hike of 5.7 per cent while high-tension industrial consumers will have to pay an increase of 6.1 per cent.

The Kerala State Electricity Board had given a representation to the SERC to make up for the Rs 1,100-crore loss it incurred by way of purchase of power. It will be able to garner Rs 902 crore through the hike. Consumers who are below poverty line (BPL), who have 1,000 watts of connected load and consumption up to 40 units, will not face the hike. They need to pay only the present tariff of `1.50 per unit.

If there are patients suffering from cancer or those with permanent disability in homes under BPL category with connected load of 1,000 watts, they can have 100 units of power at the rate of Rs 1.50. Endosulfan victims need to pay only Rs 1.50 per unit for up to 150 units. There will be a hike from Rs 18 to Rs 254 for domestic consumers per month according to SERC figures. 

in short

No hike for consumers who use 40 units or less per month
New tariff came into effect on Monday
It will be valid for three years

3.3% hike for commercial sector

C902 crKSEB hopes to garner through the hike

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp