Power bang: Domestic users must pay 11.4% more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Monday hiked its power tariff substantially, with domestic consumers made to pay an increase of 11.4 per cent from the existing rate. State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) Chairman Preman Dinaraj told mediapersons that there would not be any hike for consumers who use 40 units or less per month.

The new tariff, which came into effect on Monday, will be for a three-year period. Tariff in the commercial sector is hiked by 3.3 per cent. Low-tension consumers in industrial sector will face a hike of 5.7 per cent while high-tension industrial consumers will have to pay an increase of 6.1 per cent.

The Kerala State Electricity Board had given a representation to the SERC to make up for the Rs 1,100-crore loss it incurred by way of purchase of power. It will be able to garner Rs 902 crore through the hike. Consumers who are below poverty line (BPL), who have 1,000 watts of connected load and consumption up to 40 units, will not face the hike. They need to pay only the present tariff of `1.50 per unit.

If there are patients suffering from cancer or those with permanent disability in homes under BPL category with connected load of 1,000 watts, they can have 100 units of power at the rate of Rs 1.50. Endosulfan victims need to pay only Rs 1.50 per unit for up to 150 units. There will be a hike from Rs 18 to Rs 254 for domestic consumers per month according to SERC figures.

in short

No hike for consumers who use 40 units or less per month

New tariff came into effect on Monday

It will be valid for three years

3.3% hike for commercial sector

C902 crKSEB hopes to garner through the hike