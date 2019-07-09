U Prathibha MLA’s husband found dead

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha’s husband Hari KR was found dead at his rented house at Chungathara near Nilambur here on Monday. He was 47. He was an overseer in the KSEB. Hari had been living separated from his family for long and a divorce case is going on at the family court in Alappuzha. According to police, when Hari was not seen outside the house on Monday morning, the neighbours alerted police and KSEB officials.

The police broke open the house and found the man hanging inside. Hari hails from Thakazhi in Alappuzha. He was transferred to KSEB Chungathara section office a year ago. The arguments in the divorce case were completed and the judgment is slated to be pronounced by the end of this month. Edakkara police have registered a case and have begun a probe.