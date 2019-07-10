‘294 resort projects in Idukki halted due to Revenue officials’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Investments into 294 resorts and homestays at five panchayats in Idukki viz, Pallivasal, Anaviratty, Bisonvalley, Chinnakkanal and Vellathooval have been stuck after Revenue Department officials issued stop memo when most of the works were completed.

Investors of the resorts, mostly NRIs, held a news conference in Kochi blaming the revenue officials for the apathetic attitude towards them. The complaints by resort owners come close on the heels of the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil in Anthoor, Kannur after his auditorium complex was denied permission for several months, citing one reason or the other.

"I have invested Rs 5 crore in a resort project by believing the state government's promise of investment-friendly measures. When the work reached 95 per cent, the Revenue Department issued a stop memo stating that I haven't procured necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government. But they are yet to divulge the parameters of the NOC," said Ashraf K U, an investor.

They appealed to the prospective investors to keep away from the state. "When my friends who invested in Tamil Nadu and other states are getting sufficient returns, we have no option but to blame ourselves for mixing our love for Kerala with business. Whoever plans to invest in the state, I beg them to look up to other destinations," he said.

The investors alleged widespread discrepancies in implementing laws. "Revenue officials are coming up with different rules for different villages. They are trying to obstruct the projects by wrongly interpreting laws. None of the officials objected when we started our construction on the purchased land. When we almost completed the construction, they come up with a stop memo. Many of us have sold our homes to repay the loans," said Anoop Pillai, an investor from the USA.

After getting no respite to their worries, investors have moved Kerala High Court to get justice. "We have filed a petition against the Revenue Department officials for illegally interrupting our investment. We hope for a positive response from the judiciary," said Ashraf.