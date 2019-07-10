Actor case trial depends on how visual evidence is handled

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the actor assault case involving actor Dileep, it’s almost certain that much now depends on how the state government will present the visuals of assault during the trial as legal experts point out the case would not move forward unless there is clarity in this regard.

Lawyer A C Devasia said Dileep had asked for the copy of visuals highlighting his right to know the evidence the prosecution has against him. “Evidence Act and the CrPC entitle the accused to know in detail all the evidence being presented against him in the case. The Supreme Court is expected to give a favourable verdict to Dileep as the accused has legal right to the evidence,” he said.

Another senior lawyer, who has handled similar cases, said the visuals cannot be presented as material evidence as in this particular case the main evidence to prove the crime was the visuals and it could be presented before the court as only documentary evidence.

“The defendant can always claim that the visuals are fabricated and will definitely do it to weaken the validity of the main evidence presented in the case. Already, the defendant has raised doubts on the authenticity of a few digital evidence being presented by the prosecution in the case,” the lawyer said and added the state’s move to present the memory card having the assault visuals as material evidence is likely to backfire during the trial of the case.

In an article “Recent trends in recording and admissibility of evidence topic – Appreciation of evidence recorded through electronic media,” senior judge P Rajendra Prasasd of Srikakulam notes “the definition of ‘documentary evidence’ has been amended to include all documents, including electronic records produced for inspection by the court. Section 3 of the Evidence Act- 1872 defines evidence as under: Evidence means and includes all documents including electronic records produced for the inspection of the court.”