Election petitions filed against Rahul, four other UDF MPs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They won from their respective seats in the Lok Sabha elections with a comfortable majority. However, five UDF MPs, including Gandhi scion and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, will have to wait before getting comfortable with their victory.

For, their political rivals, as well as some voters, have moved the High Court seeking to declare the elections held in the Wayanad, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kollam constituencies null and void.

Saritha Nair, who contested against Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has challenged the victory of Gandhi from Wayanad and Hibi Eden from Ernakulam saying the returning officers in the two Kerala constituencies rejected her nominations on flimsy grounds. LDF Kollam candidate K N Balagopal challenged the election of N K Premachandran from the constituency alleging the latter invoked the Sabarimala issue to lure voters. Petitions were also filed challenging the victory of Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony.