‘I have animosity against none’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who has been facing a revolt by a section of the priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, on Tuesday said he harboured animosity against no one. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Kuwait Returnees Forum, formed by the Syro-Malabar Cultural Association Forum of Kuwait, at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad. He said all issues plaguing the Church would be resolved in the forthcoming Synod. He expressed concern that recent news reports about the archdiocese were misleading the faithful. While the media has a great role in resolving issues, members of the Church should exercise restraint in discussing internal issues of the Church, he said.

‘Words, actions differ’

Fr Jose Vailikodath, one of the protesting priests, said, “Unity is possible only when justice is meeted out. It is for the sake of public that we react when canon law and the laws of country are violated. In many cases, the words and actions of Church leadership do not match.”