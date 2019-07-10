Insulted at AIR office, says poet

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Poet and teacher Roshni Swapna on Tuesday accused a senior officer of All India Radio’s (AIR) Kozhikode station of insulting her. Narrating her experience on Facebook, Swapna said she will soon file a complaint in this regard.

“I went to the AIR station following an invitation to recite my poems. While I was recording my poems, a lady came to the recording room and asked me to change the mike position to which I replied, ‘Which is the vocal mike? She didn’t like that’,” wrote Swapna. As per the detailed post, the argument escalated and the woman called Swapna ‘prejudiced.’AIR Kozhikode programme head Ashwathi Balakrishnan told Express she would give her version of the incidents via the official channel.