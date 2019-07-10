Kerala receives copious rain after brief lull

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst concerns over water shortage and power cut, the state witnessed overcast conditions and received intermittent rain during the past couple of days. Light to moderate rainfall was reported from various parts of the state from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, though the reservoirs did not report any phenomenal increase in flow.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state till Saturday. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea as the waves may rise to 3 m to 3.5 m during the next three days.

According to IMD, Thrissur district received 39 mm rainfall while Kozhikode, Kannur and Palakkad received 19 mm rainfall on Tuesday. Karippur and Alappuzha recorded 11 mm rainfall while Ernakulam city received 8 mm rain.

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Kochi received 24.6 mm rainfall while Kannur recorded 35.1 mm rainfall.Rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday