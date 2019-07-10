Late NRI businessman Sajan Parayil’s dream venture receives Kannur municipality nod

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Anthoor municipality on Tuesday issued a licence to Partha Convention Centre, which was in the eye of a storm following the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. Municipal secretary M Rameshan said licence was issued as the owners rectified five violations in the construction as suggested by the civic body.

The only violation that remains to be rectified is the location of the water tank. The owners were given six months to shift it to another place. The decision to issue licence was taken after municipal secretary M Rameshan and engineer in charge P V Biju conducted a joint inspection on Tuesday based on a fresh application submitted by Sajan’s family to the municipality.

It was on June 18 that Sajan committed suicide as he was frustrated by repeated denial of permission to open his convention centre. Denial of a licence to the convention centre and the subsequent suicide of Sajan was discussed across the state as an example of the ruthless attitude of officials putting hurdles to obstruct entrepreneurs.

Following Sajan’s death, a team led by chief town planner (Vigilance) conducted an investigation and found some violations in the construction. As per the report, Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose directed the municipal secretary to issue a licence to the owners once they rectify the violations and submit a new plan.

On Tuesday Sajan’s family members and manager Sajeevan approached the municipality with a fresh application seeking a licence. After verifying the application, a licence was issued to the convention centre around 3 pm. Earlier during the inspection, it was found that water tank of the convention centre was built at a place where construction was not allowed according to rules.

Though Sajan’s family sought 10 months’ time for rectifying it, they were given only six months.

Shyamala’s statement recorded

KANNUR: A special investigation team led by Narcotics Cell DySP V A Krishnadas recorded the statement of Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala in connection with the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil.

The statement was recorded by a team including Valapattanam CI M Krishnan and Kannur SI Mallika at the Anthoor municipal office.

Though they recorded Shyamala’s statement, they didn't get any evidence to prove she was responsible for the death of Sajan, said Krishnadas.

“I have nothing to do with death. The truth will come out one day,” Shyamala told reporters later.