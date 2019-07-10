Rajkumar contracted pneumonia due to torture, says remand report

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The remand report of former Nedumkandam assistant sub-inspector Rejimon CB and driver Niyas S, the second and third accused, respectively, in the custodial death case, has revealed that Rajkumar contracted pneumonia following the brutal torture by the accused in the case.

As per the remand report submitted by Crime Branch DySP Johnson Joseph to the Peermade First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Rajkumar was in the illegal custody of Nedumkandam SI K A Sabu (first accused), ASI Rejimon (second), driver Niyas S (third) and senior civil police officer Sajeev Antony (fourth) from June 12 to June 15.

“Rajkumar was taken into custody at 5pm on June 12, and was kept in the custody till 12 noon on June 15 against the rules prescribed by the Supreme Court. The cops, who were obliged to provide legal protection to the accused while he was in custody, employed severe physical torture on Rajkumar during these days,” the report said.

“Rajkumar was tied to a cot kept in the police restroom on the second floor of the police station. His hands were tied and legs were kept wide apart and the cops beat constantly on his thighs and soles of his feet with a rattan stick (chooral). He was brutally beaten up from 5 am to 5.30 pm on June 13 and from 11.30 pm till the morning of June 14. His legs were severely damaged and Rajkumar was in an unable condition to stand, sit, walk or move.”

The cops recorded the arrest of Rajkumar at 9.30 pm on June 15 and as his condition worsened, he was taken to the Nedumkandam taluk hospital around midnight. He was also taken to various hospitals on June 18, 19 and 20 as his condition showed no improvement due to the injuries he suffered. On June 21, his condition worsened and he was taken to the Peermade taluk hospital by 10.20 am, but was declared dead by hospital authorities by 10.30 am, the remand report said.

Severe injuries

The report said the severe injuries which the accused had inflicted on Rajkumar’s thighs and soles led him to contracting pneumonia, which ultimately caused his death.The Crime Branch team has seized the cane and the cot, to which Rajkumar was tied while the cops physically assaulted him.

SI remanded for questioning

Idukki: The Peermade First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded first accused in the custodial death case and former Nedumkandam SI K A Sabu in the Crime Branch custody for questioning till 6pm on Wednesday. The court also remanded ASI C B Rejimon (second accused), driver Niyas S (third) and senior civil police officer Sajeev Antony (fourth) in the Devikulam sub-jail.

Minority panel seeks CBI inquiry

T’Puram: National Minority Commission Vice-Chairman George Kurien has demanded a CBI investigation into the custodial torture and death of Rajkumar. The Commission sought an explanation from the Idukki District Collector, SP, Assistant Superintendent and Revenue Divisional Officer on the incident. He also visited the residence of deceased Rajkumar and interacted with family members. “I spoke to Idukki District Collector, SP and other officials and sought an explanation from them. The SP had taken charge here a couple of days ago. The Collector also took charge recently,” Kurien told Express. He asked the government to provide job to his family member, a house for the family and steps to support the children’s education.