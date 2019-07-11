All-woman Investor Cafe in Kochi on July 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission has planned its upcoming monthly edition of Investor Cafe, to be held on July 31 at the Integrated Startup Complex here, as an exclusive event for women start-ups. The event comes a day ahead of the Women Startup Summit, at the same venue on August 1, seeking to impart an added thrust to women entrepreneurship in the country. The Investor Cafe, spanning from 9 am to 5 pm, will be exclusively for women startups and startups that focus on products which positively impact women.

This month, the theme for the Investor Cafe will be “Developing an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem.” Women investors from various parts of the country will be invited to the programme and they will meet selected women founders. Startups looking for funds can meet investors by applying to this programme at www.startupmission.kerala.gov.in

The Women Startup Summit, being organised with the Indian Women Network floated by Confederation of Indian Industry, will see successful women leaders and entrepreneurs sharing their experiences and aspirations, besides celebrating success stories centring the theme “Developing an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem”. Significantly, Kerala has 13 per cent women participation in the technology startup ecosystem and the state government has taken measures to increase women participation in the sector.