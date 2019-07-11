Home States Kerala

‘Appoint expert as public prosecutor in Thodupuzha child death case’

The directive came from a Division Bench comprising commission chairman P Suresh and member Biji Jose.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Child Rights Commission has directed the state government to appoint an experienced and an expert in criminal law as the special public prosecutor in the case in which a seven-year-old boy near Thodupuzha was beaten to death by his mother’s partner.

The directive came from a Division Bench comprising commission chairman P Suresh and member Biji Jose. Further proceedings in the case should be conducted on the directives of the Special Public Prosecutor, the commission directed.

To ensure maximum punishment for the culprit, such an intervention is urgent as laid down in Section 24(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The case relates to a serious crime that shocked the conscience of society. If people who are supposed to protect children turn into their tormenters, such practices should be curbed legally. If that does not happen, it will hamper children’s security, the panel noted.

The District Child Protection Officer and Child Welfare Committee chairperson should take the responsibility of providing security to the deceased child’s brother. Steps should also be taken to ensure adequate compensation for the family. The commission also urged teachers to inform the District Child Protection Officer if they detect any unusual behaviour in children which may be a manifestation of problems they face at home.

Since teachers have a vital role in identifying children’s issues at an early stage, all educational institutions should focus on this aspect, the Commission said in a directive to the Education Department officials.

