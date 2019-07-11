‘Conduct funeral amicably’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Minority Commission vice-chairman George Kurien has directed the Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the funeral of Mariam Philip of Kayamkulam, whose body could not be buried for the past seven days owing to stiff opposition from two warring Church factions. He said opposing the funeral was against Section 25 of the Constitution.

In a release, Kurien said delaying the funeral of a person was against the general health and morality of society and this would create a law and order situation in the state.

He said that no Supreme Court judgment had given the right to any section to delay the funeral of a person and added that by interpreting the judgment differently, it was the Supreme Court which was being insulted.