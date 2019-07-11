Home States Kerala

Court order sparks concerns among teachers and parents

KOCHI: The High Court order directing the state to discontinue with the practice of awarding grace marks to students participating in extracurricular activities has caused concern among the teachers and parents of students studying in state syllabus schools.

“Most of the parents allow the students to participate in extracurricular activities hoping that it will help their wards score better marks. The students participate in the activities of National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadets (SPC), Scouts and Guides and Red Cross as it will help them score better marks and increase the chance to get admission in professional courses,” said Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) state secretariat member T V Peter.

He said participation in such activities will help cultivate compassion in the minds of the children and groom them as citizens with social responsibility. Discontinuing the practice of awarding grace marks will discourage students from joining such activities. However, there is a need to discourage unhealthy competition among the parents of students participating in art festivals, said Peter.

“These extracurricular activities motivate the students to grow as socially responsible citizens. If we stop the practice, the students will lose the connect with society. Even the MHRD had directed the government to promote co-curricular activities. The CBSE has been providing two grade points to students participating in NCC and NSS. They also have set aside 20 marks for internal evaluation,” said Kerala Private School Management Association joint secretary G Nandakumar.

Grace marks in SSLC, Plus Two exams
Students participating in national events: 48 marks
Students scoring A grade in state events: 24 marks
Arts festival A grade: 24 marks
Win in state-level sports events: 24 marks
Social activities
National Service Scheme (NSS)
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Student Police Cadets (SPC)
Scouts and Guides
Red Cross

